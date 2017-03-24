March 24 Volvo Auto India:

* Volvo Auto India announced there will be a revision of prices across its car range

* All models would undergo an upward revision in ex-showroom prices by upto 2.5%

* Revised prices shall be effective in april 2017

* Price increase is due to rise in input costs which affects all models sold in india Source text:

Mumbai, March 24, 2017: Volvo Auto India today announced there will be a revision of prices across its car range. All the models would undergo an upward revision in the Ex-showroom prices by upto 2.5% The increase is due to rise in input costs which affects all models sold in India. Volvo Cars focus has always been to provide the best-in-class products to our customers at a competitive price with class-leading safety and intuitive features offered as standard across models. The revised prices shall be effective in April 2017.