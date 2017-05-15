BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Alphabet Inc
* Volvo Cars partners with Google to build Android into connected cars
* Volvo Car Group - Android based platform will launch on new Volvo models within two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)