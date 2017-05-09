AIRSHOW-Lockheed launches new version of Super Hercules aircraft
June 20 Lockheed Martin Corp launched on Tuesday a new version of its Super Hercules military transport aircraft at the Paris Air Show, meant for use in special operations.
May 9 Vonage Holdings Corp:
* Vonage announces strong first quarter 2017 results, highlighted by 51% GAAP growth in vonage business revenues and consolidated adjusted OIBDA of $37 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $966 million to $981 million
* Q1 revenue $243 million versus I/B/E/S view $242.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $978.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.02; qtrly diluted earnings per share, excluding adjustments $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: