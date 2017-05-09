May 9 Vonage Holdings Corp:

* Vonage announces strong first quarter 2017 results, highlighted by 51% GAAP growth in vonage business revenues and consolidated adjusted OIBDA of $37 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $966 million to $981 million

* Q1 revenue $243 million versus I/B/E/S view $242.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $978.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.02; qtrly diluted earnings per share, excluding adjustments $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: