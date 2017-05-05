BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Koninklijke Vopak NV:
* Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
* Project is to be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per annum, with approximately 96,000 cubic meters of storage capacity
* Facility is expected to be commissioned in Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.