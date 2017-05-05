May 5 Koninklijke Vopak NV:

* Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada

* Project is to be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per annum, with approximately 96,000 cubic meters of storage capacity

* Facility is expected to be commissioned in Q1 2019