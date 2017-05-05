BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Altagas Ltd
* Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada
* Altagas Ltd - Co, Royal Vopak have entered into a joint venture and will invest together in development of Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal
* Altagas Ltd - Project is to be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per annum, with approximately 96,000 cubic meters of storage capacity
* Altagas Ltd - Royal Vopak will take a 30 percent interest in Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal
* Altagas Ltd - Facility is expected to be commissioned in Q1 2019
* Vopak and Altagas "will explore potential to expand their relationship on Ridley Island" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.