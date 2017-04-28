BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 VOSS VEKSEL OG LANDMANDSBANK ASA:
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 19 MILLION VERSUS NOK 16.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 127,000 VERSUS NOK 31,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.