April 27 Vossloh AG:

* Q1 revenues grew 18.2 percent to 224.3 million euros ($244.58 million)

* Q1 consolidated EBIT significantly improved, reaching 7.1 million euros (previous year: 2.0 million euros)

* Vossloh's sales target for all of 2017 is still between 1.0 billion and 1.1 billion euros

* Q1 orders received in group decreased to 210.8 million euros(previous year: 249.3 million euros), while order backlog amounted to 750.9 million euros as of March 31 (previous year: 642.2 million euros)

* Sales growth will primarily be driven by inclusion of Vossloh tie technologies and increasing sales revenues in transportation division

* Board estimates that company will reach an EBIT margin between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)