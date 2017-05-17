BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD:
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
* Q1 NET PROFIT $7.1 MILLION VERSUS $2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $6.9 MILLION VERSUS $2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: