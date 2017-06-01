BRIEF-Shenzhen Das Intellitech's consortium expects to win bid for hospital project
* Says its consortium expects to win bid for hospital ppp project worth 1.6 billion yuan ($233.86 million)
June 1 VOXEL SA
* SIGNS PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ON BUYING 100 PERCENT STAKE OF RODE-MED SA
* RODE-MED SA IS THERAPEUTIC ENTITY RUNNING MRI LABORATORY
* CO ESTIMATES THAT PRICE FOR RODE-MED TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL VALUE REPORTED IN CO'S UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its consortium expects to win bid for hospital ppp project worth 1.6 billion yuan ($233.86 million)
JAKARTA, June 23 With its towering new cranes and wharves that can handle some of the world's biggest ships, Indonesia's main international port has been shaking off its reputation for inefficiency and congestion with a $2.5 billion upgrade.