June 26 Voxx International Corp
* Voxx International corporation announces definitive
agreement with TE connectivity to sell its Hirschmann car
communication antenna and tuner business
* Voxx International Corp - under terms of stock purchase
agreement, TE connectivity will acquire Hirschmann for an
enterprise value of 148.5 million euro
* Voxx International Corp - under terms of agreement, Voxx
International will phase out Voxxhirschmann name over a period
of two years
* Voxx International - entered definitive agreement to sell
Hirschmann car communication gmbh and its worldwide subsidiaries
to a subsidiary of te connectivity
* Voxx International Corp - Voxx International (Germany)
GMBH is selling entity in this transaction.
* Voxx International - will continue to operate in
automotive industry and retain its ongoing oem business is not
part of this transaction through Voxxhirschmann
* Voxx International Corp - will also continue its
automotive aftermarket business through its proprietary brands
and 3(rd)-party distribution agreements
* Voxx International Corp - Wells Fargo securities is acting
as exclusive financial advisor to voxx international on
transaction.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: