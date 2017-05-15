BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 Voxx International Corp
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 sales fell 1.4 percent to $167.4 million
* Voxx International Corp - anticipates top- and bottom-line improvements in fiscal 2018
* Voxx International Corp - anticipates top- and bottom-line improvements in fiscal 2018
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas