May 15 Voxx International Corp

* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 sales fell 1.4 percent to $167.4 million

* Voxx International Corp - anticipates top- and bottom-line improvements in fiscal 2018

