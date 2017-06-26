BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism says dividend payment date on July 4
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
June 26 Voya Financial Inc-
* Voya Financial prices offering of $400 million of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc - priced its registered public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* China industrial profit growth accelerated to 16.7 pct in May