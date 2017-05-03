May 3 Voya Financial Inc:

* Voya financial announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.81

* Voya Financial Inc- total assets under management of $294 billion; total aum and administration of $505 billion as of March 31, 2017