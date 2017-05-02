BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund :
* Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund announce unitholder approval of merger
* Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund - upon receipt of all necessary approvals, it is expected merger will be implemented on or about July 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.