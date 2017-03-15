UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Voyager Therapeutics Inc
* Voyager therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and corporate highlights
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Voyager therapeutics inc - collaboration revenues of $2.4 million for q4 of 2016 compared to collaboration revenues of $4.9 million for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.