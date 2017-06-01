June 1 Voyager Therapeutics Inc:

* Voyager Therapeutics selects lead clinical candidate for Huntington's Disease

* Voyager Therapeutics -preclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies are now underway with VY-htt01 to support filing of an IND application in 2018

Voyager Therapeutics Inc says selection of VY-htt01, a clinical candidate for treatment of Huntington's Disease