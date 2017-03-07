BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 VP Bank AG:
* Group net income of 58.0 million Swiss francs ($57.36 million) for the 2016 financial year
* Tier 1 ratio (core capital ratio): 27.1 percent
* Will propose to pay out a dividend of 4.50 francs per registered share A (previous year 4.00 francs) and 0.45 franc per registered share B (previous year 0.40 franc)
* FY total operating income decreased by 10.9 percent, from 306.6 million francs to 273.2 million francs
* FY total net interest income result showed an increase of 15.8 percent in relation to the previous year, totalling 102.4 million francs
* FY income from commission business and services decreased by 6.0 percent to 118.8 million francs, whereas the income from trading activities rose by 5.5 percent to 44.5 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2lWSiq5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year