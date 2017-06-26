CEE MARKETS-Leu rallies after Romania names new prime minister

BUDAPEST, June 27 The Romanian leu gained more than 0.2 percent versus the euro on Tuesday, outperforming central European peers, as the nomination of a new prime minister raised hopes of an end of a political crisis. Romania's president named economy minister Mihai Tudose as premier on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist-led government to be formed by the end of this week. At 0756 GMT, the leu was 0.24 percent stronger, trading at 4.5665 versus the euro, continuin