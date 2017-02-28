Feb 27 VSE Corp:

* VSE reports financial results for fourth quarter and year ended 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 revenue $214.9 million versus $144.7 million

* VSE Corp - funded contract backlog at December 31, 2016 was $322 million, compared to $400 million at September 30, 2016