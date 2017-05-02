BRIEF-Brilliance Technology says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 0.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 2
May 2 Vsolar Group Bhd:
* Entered into collaboration agreement with Trive Property to market and perform certain complementary business activities
* Agreement to market and perform certain complementary business activities, particularly solar farm project with Universiti Teknology Malaysia Source text: [bit.ly/2oTN6c8] Further company coverage:
May 26 Beijing Advanced Digital Technology Co Ltd