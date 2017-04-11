BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Vsolar Group Bhd:
* VGB has on 11 April 2017 entered into a joint venture agreement with UTM
* The proposed JVA will have no material effect to the earnings per share of the company for the financial year ending 30 June 2017
* JV company shall be held 80 percent by Vsolar Group Berhad and 20 percent by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
* JV co shall be financed by subscription of new ordinary shares and/or redeemable convertible preference shares and loans
* Parties to form special purpose vehicle to be jointly owned by parties to develop solar energy generation facilities with capacity of up to 30 megawatts
* Parties to conduct research and development on “solar energy generation technology and solar plant installation and construction design”
* VGB shall allocate a sum of up to 2 million RGT to the JV co Source text: (bit.ly/2on6n3V) Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: