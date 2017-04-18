BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 18 VST Industries Ltd
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net sales 2.27 billion rupees versus 8.79 billion rupees year ago
* VST Industries Ltd says recommended dividend of 75 rupees/ share Source text: (bit.ly/2nYlxxN) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17