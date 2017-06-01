BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1VT Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it acquired 20.4 million shares (51 percent voting power) of PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD in South Africa, on June 1
* Says it increased voting rights in PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD to 51 percent from 0 percent
* Acquisition plan was announced on Feb. 17
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lDvLLX
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.