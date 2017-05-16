May 16 Vtech Holdings Ltd

* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million

* Fy group revenue increased by 12.0% to a record us$2,079.3 million

* Final dividend of us53.0 cents per ordinary share

* Group revenue is expected to be higher in financial year 2018, with sales increases across all three product lines

* Cost of materials is also expected to be higher in financial year 2018

* Direct labour costs and manufacturing overheads as a percentage of group revenue are forecast to decrease slightly in financial year 2018