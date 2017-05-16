BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 Vtech Holdings Ltd
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
* Fy group revenue increased by 12.0% to a record us$2,079.3 million
* Final dividend of us53.0 cents per ordinary share
* Group revenue is expected to be higher in financial year 2018, with sales increases across all three product lines
* Cost of materials is also expected to be higher in financial year 2018
* Direct labour costs and manufacturing overheads as a percentage of group revenue are forecast to decrease slightly in financial year 2018
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.