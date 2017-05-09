UPDATE 2-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
May 9 Vtti Energy Partners Lp:
* Vtti Energy Partners Lp reports preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Preliminary qtrly total revenues $77.8 million versus $77.5 million ; preliminary qtrly net income $21.7 million versus $18.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
ZURICH, June 20 Novartis eye drug RTH258 works as well as a rival product from Regeneron and at less frequent dosing in clinical trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting its shares.