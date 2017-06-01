June 1 Vtv Therapeutics Inc
* VTV Therapeutics completes enrollment of part B of pivotal
phase III steadfast trial evaluating Azeliragon for the
treatment of patients with mild alzheimer’s disease
* VTV Therapeutics completes enrollment of part B of pivotal
phase III steadfast trial evaluating Azeliragon for the
treatment of patients with mild alzheimer’s disease
* VTV Therapeutics - phase 2B results of 5mg per day of
azeliragon over period of 18 months showed statistically
significant benefit in mild-to-moderate alzheimer's patients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: