June 1 Vtv Therapeutics Inc

* VTV Therapeutics completes enrollment of part B of pivotal phase III steadfast trial evaluating Azeliragon for the treatment of patients with mild alzheimer’s disease

* VTV Therapeutics - ‍phase 2B results of 5mg per day of azeliragon over period of 18 months showed statistically significant benefit in mild-to-moderate alzheimer's patients​