FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says capital raised increased to 900 mln rand
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
World
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says capital raised increased to 900 mln rand

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd:

* Amount of capital raised increased from 500 million rand to 900 million rand through placing of aggregate of 48.1 million new shares​

* Book was significantly oversubscribed, even at 900 million rand level

* 71.25 million rand was raised by way of placement with management at 18.80 rand per share

* 250 million rand was raised by way of placement with Encha SPV at 18.53 rand per share in terms of Encha equity funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.