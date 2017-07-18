BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says capital raised increased to 900 mln rand

July 18 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd:

* Amount of capital raised increased from 500 million rand to 900 million rand through placing of aggregate of 48.1 million new shares​

* Book was significantly oversubscribed, even at 900 million rand level

* 71.25 million rand was raised by way of placement with management at 18.80 rand per share

* 250 million rand was raised by way of placement with Encha SPV at 18.53 rand per share in terms of Encha equity funding