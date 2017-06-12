BRIEF-D.R. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75 pct of Forestar Group’s common stock for $16.25/shr
June 12 Vulcan Materials Co:
* Vulcan Materials Co - on june 12, priced offering of $250 million senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2020 - sec filing
* Vulcan Materials Co -also priced $50 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured 3.90 pct notes due 2027
* Vulcan Materials Co - on june 12, co also priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured 4.50 pct notes due 2047 Source text - bit.ly/2rc5uKg Further company coverage:
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome