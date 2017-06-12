June 12 Vulcan Materials Co:

* Vulcan Materials Co - on june 12, priced offering of $250 million senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2020 - sec filing

* Vulcan Materials Co -also priced $50 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured 3.90 pct notes due 2027

* Vulcan Materials Co - on june 12, co also priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured 4.50 pct notes due 2047