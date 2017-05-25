May 25 Vulcan Materials Co

* Vulcan announces agreement to acquire Aggregates USA LLC

* Deal for $900 million in cash

* Vulcan Materials Co says expects transaction to be accretive to company's earnings per share in first year following close

* Reached a definitive agreement with SPO Partners to acquire its Aggregates business, Aggregates USA LLC

* Acquisition complements and expands Vulcan's service offerings in Georgia with three granite quarries

* Acquisition includes 12 limestone quarries in Eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

* Vulcan may divest several quarries in Tennessee to a third party in order to expedite regulatory approval process