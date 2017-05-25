BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
May 25 Vulcan Materials Co
* Vulcan announces agreement to acquire Aggregates USA LLC
* Deal for $900 million in cash
* Vulcan Materials Co says expects transaction to be accretive to company's earnings per share in first year following close
* Reached a definitive agreement with SPO Partners to acquire its Aggregates business, Aggregates USA LLC
* Acquisition complements and expands Vulcan's service offerings in Georgia with three granite quarries
* Acquisition includes 12 limestone quarries in Eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia
* Vulcan may divest several quarries in Tennessee to a third party in order to expedite regulatory approval process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.