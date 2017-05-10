UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 Vulcan Materials Co:
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly total revenues increased $33 million, or 4 percent, to $787 million
* Vulcan announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly shipments decreased 2 percent, or 1.0 million tons, to 38.2 million tons
* Vulcan Materials Co - our expectation for full year adjusted ebitda of $1.125 to $1.225 billion
* Vulcan Materials Co - reaffirms full year earnings outlook
* Q1 revenue view $740.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates segment sales increased $15 million, or 2 percent, to $650 million
* Says Q1 adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.34 per diluted share
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates freight-adjusted revenues increased $10 million, or 2 percent, to $497 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK