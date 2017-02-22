Feb 22 Vunani Ltd:

* Acquisition by Vunani of a further 30 pct shareholding in Fairheads through its holding company Mandlalux

* Vunani currently has an effective interest of 62.5 pct in Mandlalux

* Acquisition of 30 pct shareholding in Mandlalux will enable vunani to control an effective 92.5 pct of Mandlalux

* Portion of purchase consideration shall be funded by issue of 10,464,647 Vunani shares at a price of 165 cents per shares

* Cash consideration of R1,000,000 shall be financed through Vunani's cash resources

