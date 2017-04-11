BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Vunani Limited:
* Initial trading update
* FY HEPS is expected to increase by at least 150 pct, which is a minimum of 14.5 cents per share, versus 5.8 cents per share year ago
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.