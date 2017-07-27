BRIEF-VW has had 12 bln eur dieselgate cash outflows in 2017 -CFO

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - VW
* Expects stronger Audi car sales in H2, citing orders -sales chief
* Has had 15 billion euros dieselgate cash outflows to date, 12 billion of which in 2017 -CFO
* Expects further dieselgate cash outflows in H2 but at significantly lower level -CFO
* CFO declines comment on speculation about asset sales
* Says trucks IPO no priority at the moment, focus is on boosting synergies among truck brands -CFO
* Brand shows early signs of restructuring paying off but still long way to go -CFO
* CFO says confident to stay below 20 billion euros on 2017 dieselgate cash outflows
* CFO declines comment on Porsche Cayenne illicit software findings Further company coverage: