Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 VWR Corp:
* VWR acquires EPL Archives Inc.
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
* VWR Corp - EPL archives' portfolio of services will complement VWR's current service offering, as a part of vwrcatalyst Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)