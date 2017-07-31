FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-VWR Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.49/shr
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
Asia
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-VWR Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.49/shr

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Vwr Corp

* VWR Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales $1.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* VWR no longer provides or updates financial guidance and will not hold an investor conference call on Q2 2017 results

* Pending completion of European Commission review, now anticipate deal with avantor to close in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.