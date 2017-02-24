Feb 24 Vwr Corp

* VWR Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Projects 2017 net sales of $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion, up 1 pct to 2 pct, and up 3 pct to 4 pct on a constant-currency basis

* Q4 sales $1.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 2 percent

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps of $1.79 to $1.87, up 4 pct to 9 pct, and up 6 pct to 11 pct on a constant-currency basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $4.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S