BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 5 VWR Corp
* VWR Corp - merger agreement provides that Avantor Inc will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $300 million upon termination of merger agreement
* Company will be required to pay Avantor Inc a termination fee of $85 million if deal termination occurs prior to end of go-shop period
* Co to also pay Avantor termination fee of $85 million after end of go-shop period in connection with a company takeover proposal from an excluded party
* Upon termination of merger agreement on specified conditions, unrelated to go-shop period, co to pay Avantor $170 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pek6an) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.