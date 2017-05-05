May 5 VW's Scania:

* Says market share for trucks in Europe amounted to 16.8 percent compared to 17.4 percent in 2016

* Demand for trucks in Europe remains very strong due to the positive economic situation

* Q1 Operating income rose by 35 percent to SEK 3,081 m. (2,275)

* Q1 Net sales increased by 23 percent to SEK 28,411 m. (23,056)

* Q1 Order bookings (trucks and buses) 27,935 units, up 29 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)