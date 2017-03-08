BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Volkswagen Ag
* VW's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto executive Werner Eichhorn says expects this year to surpass record 1.13 million vehicles sold in 2016 -CTK news agency cites him as saying in an interview at Geneva car show
* considers entering markets in Iran, South Korea and Singapore
* Skoda aims to double sales to around 2 million cars annually by 2025 Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.