April 12 Volkswagen Ag

* Volkswagen's Slovakia plant chief executive Ralf Sacht says the factory is not planning any major investments at the moment, it wants to earn back previous investments

* VW Slovakia invested 1.9 billion euros between 2012-2016, including 550 million in 2016; says amount accounts for half of its overall investment in country in past 25 years

* Sacht also said this year's production could be a bit lower than 388,687 cars made in 2016, as the plant prepares to launch new models