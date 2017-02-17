BRIEF-India's Control Print March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 84.7 million rupees versus profit 70.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Vyapar Industries Ltd:
* Says board approves buyback of equity shares worth 77.5 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2le4LWP Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 84.7 million rupees versus profit 70.8 million rupees year ago
May 29 India's benchmark BSE index edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session as consumer goods stocks gained, but broader advances were capped by falls in companies that posted weak results such as Reliance Communications.