BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 W. P. Carey Inc
* On March 1, 2017, W. P. Carey Inc. Entered into an equity sales agreement
* May issue and sell shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, having aggregate offering price of up to $400 million
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year