BRIEF-African Phoenix Investments posts HY HEPS 4.1 cents
* Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results For The 6 Month Period Ended 31 March 2017
June 15 W. P. Carey Inc:
* W. P. Carey Inc - anticipates that it will incur non-recurring charges to exit its fundraising activities of approximately $10.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
* Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results For The 6 Month Period Ended 31 March 2017
* SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH BANK-FINANCE AND INSURANCE EMPLOYEES UNION (BASISEN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)