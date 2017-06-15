June 15 W. P. Carey Inc:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease
investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc - has approved a plan to exit all
non-traded retail fundraising activities
* W. P. Carey Inc - does not expect this decision to impact
its 2017 guidance range
* Says 2017 AFFO guidance range affirmed
* W. P. Carey - will cease all non-traded retail fundraising
activities carried out by its broker-dealer subsidiary, Carey
Financial LLC, effective June 30
* W. P. Carey Inc - existing managed programs will continue
to be managed by company through to end of their natural
lifecycles
