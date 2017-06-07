BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 7 W. R. Berkley Corp
* Formation of two independent operating units, Berkley Entertainment & Sports and Berkley Environmental
* W. R. Berkley Corp - berkley entertainment & sports will continue to be led by cindy broschart
* W. R. Berkley Corp - berkley environmental will remain under direction of kenneth berger, president of berkley environmental Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)