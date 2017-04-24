BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 W. R. Berkley Corp:
* W. R. Berkley Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.96
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. R. Berkley Corp - qtrly gross premiums written $1.94 billion versus $1.96 billion
* W. R. Berkley Corp - qtrly net premiums written $1.65 billion versus $1.66 billion
* W. R. Berkley Corp - Q1 reflected competitive climate in insurance industry
* W. R. Berkley Corp - market conditions remain challenging, particularly in reinsurance segment
* W. R. Berkley Corp - underwriting results in quarter were favorable as catastrophe losses remained consistent with comparable period in prior years
* W. R. Berkley Corp - qtrly net premiums earned $1.57 billion versus $1.53 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.