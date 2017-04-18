April 18 W W Grainger Inc
* Grainger reports results for the 2017 first quarter
* Q1 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.56 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $2.93
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.88
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.98 -- Thomson Reuters
* W W Grainger inc says pulling forward remaining pricing
actions originally scheduled for 2018 into Q3 of this year
* Says company lowered its 2017 sales and earnings per share
guidance for year
* W W Grainger Inc - now expects sales growth of 1 to 4
percent and earnings per share of $10.00 to $11.30 for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.85, revenue view $10.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
