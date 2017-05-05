BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 5 Wabash National Corp
* Wabash National Corp - on May 3, 2017, co, units entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Wabash National Corp says second amendment amends amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of May 8, 2012- sec filing
* Wabash National -under amened terms lenders agreed to increase total commitment under ABL credit agreement to $175 million, extend maturity date to June 4, 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2qMvGLh) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.