April 21 Wabco Holdings Inc :

* Wabco reports q1 2017 results; continues to solidly outperform global commercial vehicle market

* WABCO Holdings Inc - Sees FY17 sales in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion (not $2.9 million to $3.0 million)

* Q1 earnings per share $1.48

* Q1 sales $747.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $721.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS (reported) $5.44 - $5.94

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: