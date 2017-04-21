BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Wabco Holdings Inc :
* Wabco reports q1 2017 results; continues to solidly outperform global commercial vehicle market
* WABCO Holdings Inc - Sees FY17 sales in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion (not $2.9 million to $3.0 million)
* Q1 earnings per share $1.48
* Q1 sales $747.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $721.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 diluted EPS (reported) $5.44 - $5.94
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.