MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Wabco Holdings Inc
* Wabco holdings - from q2 2016 to q1 2017, co entered into contracts in local currencies with customers worldwide
* Contracts total $1.2 billion of expected cumulative incremental business
* Contract include $746 million in new business earmarked from 2017 through 2021 inclusive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday